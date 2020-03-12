Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.95 on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

