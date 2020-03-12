Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.95 on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.