Stephen F. Angel Purchases 3,000 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $173.92 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $167.52 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

