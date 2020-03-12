Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 230,178 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 512.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

