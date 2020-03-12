Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.29.

NYSE:MCD opened at $188.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average is $205.16. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $180.66 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

