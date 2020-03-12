Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

