Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.54.

SUM opened at $14.15 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

