Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys $510,300.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

