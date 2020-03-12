Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLP opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.01. The company has a market cap of $146.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

