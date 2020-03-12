TD Securities Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$50.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.30.

Shares of PKI opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.18. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$31.84 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

