TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

NYSE:TEL opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

