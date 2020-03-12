Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Raised to GBX 635

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital started coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 524 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.56. The company has a market cap of $688.55 million and a PE ratio of 41.26. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

