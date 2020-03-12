Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €2.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.91) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TC1 opened at €2.37 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Tele Columbus has a 52-week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of €3.69 ($4.29). The company has a market capitalization of $302.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48.

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

