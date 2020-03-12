Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $634.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

