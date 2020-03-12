The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

KO stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

