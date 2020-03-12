Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TOTZF stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.