Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lowered by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $288.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

