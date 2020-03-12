Uber Technologies (UBER) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Uber Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 9 36 0 2.80 Uber Technologies Competitors 2252 10004 17557 944 2.56

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $49.54, suggesting a potential upside of 88.78%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -60.13% -89.29% -28.49% Uber Technologies Competitors -6.40% -94.27% -5.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion -$8.51 billion -3.85 Uber Technologies Competitors $2.12 billion $352.05 million 5.34

Uber Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies peers beat Uber Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

