UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.19 ($17.66).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.20 ($11.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 52-week high of €23.16 ($26.93).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

