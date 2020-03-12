UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

FPE stock opened at €30.10 ($35.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.60. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

