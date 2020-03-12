UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 700 ($9.21).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

