UBS Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXS. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

Lanxess stock opened at €41.60 ($48.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

