UBS Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €53.00 ($61.63) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a fifty-two week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.23.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

