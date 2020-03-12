UBS Group Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

LON AZN opened at GBX 6,945 ($91.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion and a PE ratio of 67.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,448.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,362.53. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

