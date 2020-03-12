Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,068 ($27.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.36. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

