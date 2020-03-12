Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 88,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.05.

Union Pacific stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

