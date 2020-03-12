United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lifted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 993.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.