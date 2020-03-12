UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 874,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 988,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,194,000 after acquiring an additional 194,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $277.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.94. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

