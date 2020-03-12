VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

VLEEY opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

