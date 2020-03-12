ValuEngine Downgrades ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Strong Sell

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APNHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR alerts:

APNHY opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.