ValuEngine Downgrades SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) to Sell

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

