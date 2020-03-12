ValuEngine Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Sell

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 624,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $20,313,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.