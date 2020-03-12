ValuEngine Upgrades DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to “Hold”

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

DNHBY opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.