Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN) Trading Up 150%

Shares of Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN) were up 150% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 502,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 117,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

About Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

