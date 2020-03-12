Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

