Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

