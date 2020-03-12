Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.83 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.93-1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

