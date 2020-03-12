Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 582.67 ($7.66).

VSVS stock opened at GBX 387.80 ($5.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 433.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vesuvius will post 4931.5949275 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

