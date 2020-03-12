Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.83 ($2.60).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.37. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

