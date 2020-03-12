Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 130.71% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VSLR opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.14.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,468 shares of company stock worth $8,056,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

