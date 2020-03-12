Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

