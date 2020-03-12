WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $39.61 on Monday. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

