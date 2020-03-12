William F. Galtney, Jr. Buys 1,500 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00.

NYSE RE opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.77.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

