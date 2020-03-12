Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 107,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,062,987.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

IFF opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,687,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

