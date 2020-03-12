Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xiaomi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

