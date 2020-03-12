XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 million and a PE ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

