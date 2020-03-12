Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youdao stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of Youdao as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

