Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ball reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 333,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,528,000 after purchasing an additional 156,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,949,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $69.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

