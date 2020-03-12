Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $4,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

