Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

