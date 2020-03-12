zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.44 ($112.14).

ETR ZO1 opened at €90.00 ($104.65) on Tuesday. zooplus has a one year low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market cap of $643.20 million and a P/E ratio of -90.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

